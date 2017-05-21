Christian Co., MO Sheriff's Office currently looking for missing 20-foot python

Officials in Christian County, Mo. are currently looking for a pretty big snake that got loose.

Officials with the sheriff's office say they received several phone calls in reference to 'what to do' after the disappearance of the 20-foot long, 8-year-old, Burmese Python lost on Thursday around the County Line Road and Cypress Road area of Christian County.

No word yet on how the snake got out.

