Gone Fishing: SEMO hot spots for anglers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gone Fishing: SEMO hot spots for anglers

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Fishing season is here, and if you’re looking for a nice fishing hole to reel in bass, catfish, or crappie, look no further.

The Missouri Department of Conservation revealed some of southeast Missouri’s best places to reel in a few.

CLICK HERE to visit Heartland Weekend and get the scoop!

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly