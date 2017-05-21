How to do pizza on the grill

Homemade pizza doesn’t get enough credit. Not only is it super easy to do, but it gives you the opportunity to get creative and craft a pie that is truly unique.

And you haven’t lived until you’ve had freshly made pizza on the grill!

CLICK HERE to visit Heartland Weekend to learn more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.