Multiple vehicle crash forces lane closure in Williamson County

The Illinois State Police reports a road closure in Williamson County on the morning on Sunday, May 21st.

A multiple vehicle crash on I-57 near milepost 53 has closed the northbound lanes on the Interstate.

The crash reportedly involved a semi hauling cattle, and two passenger cars.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 45 to Route 37 north while the northbound lanes of I-57 are closed.

No word on any injuries or how long the closure will last at this time.

