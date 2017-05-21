Multiple vehicle crash forces lane closure in Williamson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple vehicle crash forces lane closure in Williamson County

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police reports a road closure in Williamson County on the morning on Sunday, May 21st.

A multiple vehicle crash on I-57 near milepost 53 has closed the northbound lanes on the Interstate.

The crash reportedly involved a semi hauling cattle, and two passenger cars.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 45 to Route 37 north while the northbound lanes of I-57 are closed.

No word on any injuries or how long the closure will last at this time.

