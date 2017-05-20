16-year-old dead after crash in Marshall County, KY

A teen was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Just after midnight, Deputy Josh Anderson was dispatched to Griggstown Road at Salyer Creek Road to respond to an single vehicle crash with injury.

According to a citation filed by Deputy Anderson the vehicle had been driven by Kori E. Lane,18, of Paducah, Kentucky.

The investigation by Deputy Anderson showed that Lane was driving the vehicle in a reckless manner and at high speed.

The investigation also showed that Lane had been drinking.

The passenger in the vehicle was a 16-year-old female who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lane was charged with a first offence of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. and murder.

Deputy Anderson was assisted in the investigation by Detective Nathan Maxlow, Sergeant Jason Lane, and Officer Ryan Moore of the Benton Police Department.

There were many agencies that responded to assist with this crash.

Some of these include the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Benton Police Department, Marshall County Coroner's Office, Marshall County EMS, and Palma Briensburg Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.