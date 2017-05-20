Try this on-the-go leg workout

A resistance band is a great go-to to get a workout out if you travel this summer.

Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shows how to use it to target the lower body.

This first exercise focuses on the quad muscles and hamstrings.

“We’re going to start with some squats,” Crowson said. “For these you’re going to put your feet on the tube and then you’re just going to bring the hands up and brace them at your shoulders. Pretend like you’re sitting in a chair. You’re going to hinge your hips backwards and drop the hips and push right back up. So, this band really adds just a little extra resistance.”

This next one is great for the hamstrings and the gluts.

“We’re going to anchor up again,” Crowson said, wrapping the band around a post for stability. “We’re going to face away and we’re just going to interlock the handles around the hip. Then, we’re going to step far away. The hips come back and they’re going to pop up pressing forward squeezing the gluts at the top.”

Then, we move on to a lateral walk.

This exercise is great for the hips, out thighs, and gluts.

“You're going to put your feet on the band and pull them up to your shoulders like you did with the squat. Now, you're just going to walk to the side. You don't want to step all the way together because you'll lose the tension.”

From there, it is down to the ground for a leg press.

“The best way I found to do this is to wrap the band around your foot,” Crowson said. “Lay back and brace your hands up by your shoulders. Then, with your foot flexed, we're going to press your heel up and out.”

The final exercise is a leg lift targeting the quad muscles.

“This is good for people with knee pain because it strengthens the little muscles right around the knee cap,” Crowson said. “In fact, often you'll have these prescribed if you go to physical therapy for knee issues. So, we're just sitting on the ground one leg straight one leg bent. You're going to take that straight leg and lift it just a few inches off the ground. Make sure you keep you back flat and your chest lifted. You'll feel that right away.”

Crowson recommends 3 sets per exercise with about 15 to 20 repetitions.

