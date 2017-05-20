Try this on-the-go leg workout - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Try this on-the-go leg workout

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Connect
source: KFVS source: KFVS
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A resistance band is a great go-to to get a workout out if you travel this summer. 

Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shows how to use it to target the lower body.

This first exercise focuses on the quad muscles and hamstrings.

“We’re going to start with some squats,” Crowson said. “For these you’re going to put your feet on the tube and then you’re just going to bring the hands up and brace them at your shoulders. Pretend like you’re sitting in a chair. You’re going to hinge your hips backwards and drop the hips and push right back up. So, this band really adds just a little extra resistance.”

This next one is great for the hamstrings and the gluts.

“We’re going to anchor up again,” Crowson said, wrapping the band around a post for stability. “We’re going to face away and we’re just going to interlock the handles around the hip. Then, we’re going to step far away. The hips come back and they’re going to pop up pressing forward squeezing the gluts at the top.”

Then, we move on to a lateral walk. 

This exercise is great for the hips, out thighs, and gluts.  

“You're going to put your feet on the band and pull them up to your shoulders like you did with the squat. Now, you're just going to walk to the side. You don't want to step all the way together because you'll lose the tension.” 

From there, it is down to the ground for a leg press. 

“The best way I found to do this is to wrap the band around your foot,” Crowson said. “Lay back and brace your hands up by your shoulders. Then, with your foot flexed, we're going to press your heel up and out.”

The final exercise is a leg lift targeting the quad muscles.

“This is good for people with knee pain because it strengthens the little muscles right around the knee cap,” Crowson said. “In fact, often you'll have these prescribed if you go to physical therapy for knee issues. So, we're just sitting on the ground one leg straight one leg bent.  You're going to take that straight leg and lift it just a few inches off the ground.  Make sure you keep you back flat and your chest lifted. You'll feel that right away.”

Crowson recommends 3 sets per exercise with about 15 to 20 repetitions. 

If you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Calvary valedictorian's graduation speech stopped, escorted off stage

    Calvary valedictorian's graduation speech stopped, escorted off stage

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:07:11 GMT
    (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA)(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA)

    The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.

    The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.

  • Elderly woman found covered with bite marks dies, caretaker arrested

    Elderly woman found covered with bite marks dies, caretaker arrested

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:22:12 GMT
    Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink)Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink)

    A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.

    A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.

  • Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car

    Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:26:32 GMT
    Tony, a Shreveport area mechanic, checked around the car then took the dashboard off Wednesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)Tony, a Shreveport area mechanic, checked around the car then took the dashboard off Wednesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.

    You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.

    •   
Powered by Frankly