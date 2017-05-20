Service back to normal after lightning strike at Cape Girardeau airport

As of Monday afternoon, May 22, airline service was back to normal after a lightning strike at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Friday evening.

According to the airport, they were slowly but surely getting back to normal and getting things fixed. The control tower was also back open.

Airport Director Bruce Loy said the restaurant at the airport is closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the electrical problems. He said they hope to be back open on Wednesday.

According to Battalion Chief Mark Starnes, at around 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19 the tower was running on generator power. It was operating on about a third of the power needed.

When the tower opened up on Saturday morning, May 20 it over heated an electrical box causing a small fire on the fourth floor.

Employees tried to put the fire out using a fire extinguisher and called the fire department.

The fire was already out when crews arrived but firefighters helped with ventilation to get the smoke out of the tower and searched to make sure the area was cleared of flames.

They shut down the power to the tower and the terminal ran on generator power.

Ameren checked the area.

Air traffic was safe to land at the airport but a center in Memphis was handling air traffic at the time.

