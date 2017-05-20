Lightning strikes at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

After lightning struck at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport last night, workers say a tower was operating on about third of the power needed.

According to Battalion Chief Mark Starnes, as of 4 p.m. the tower was running on generator power.

When the tower opened up this morning on Saturday, May 20 it over heated an electrical boxes causing a small fire on the fourth floor.

Employees attempted to put fire out using a fire extinguisher and called the local fire department.

The fire was already out when crews arrived but firefighters helped with ventilation to get smoke out of tower and searched to make sure the area was cleared of flames.

They shut down the power to the tower and the terminal running on generator power.

Ameren is in route to check the area.

Air traffic is safe to land at the airport but a center in Memphis is handling air traffic for the time being.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.