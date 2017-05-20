White squirrel spotted outside of Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

White squirrel spotted outside of Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Stephanie Vines)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Squirrels around the Heartland aren't usually a special sight. They're everywhere.

But this little squirrel turned a few heads when it showed up in the back yard of Stephanie Vines' home outside of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Vines took a few photos and her daughter shared them with us. 

The white squirrel is seen climbing a few trees with another squirrel buddy.

