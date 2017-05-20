Hundreds attend rally at Noranda plant in New Madrid Co. during - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds attend rally at Noranda plant in New Madrid Co. during MO Gov. Greitens' visit

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An estimated 600 people came out Saturday to show support for Governor Eric Greitens during his visit to the Noranda plant in New Madrid County.

He spoke about how important it is to get these hundreds of jobs and the plant here back up and running for the people. 

Residents said it's vital to get these jobs back for the betterment of their lives and their families, which also include the community as a whole in the area. 

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly