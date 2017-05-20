Witness: argument lead up to shooting in Jackson, MO

Investigators have released new information about a Friday night shooting in Jackson, Missouri that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Hanna St for a report of a shooting on Friday, May 19.

Court documents show a woman had been shot in the chest and the wrist.

One witness said that he noticed a man in an argument with his neighbor. The witness told Corporal Ron Styer that when the victim noticed him, she started walking toward him. The suspect, Dartanyus Harris, reportedly followed the woman and kept arguing with her.

The witness said he heard Harris say something like 'do you think I am playing with you?' before he heard several shots ring out.

That's when the victim started running and Harris reportedly started to drive away, still firing shots. Investigators said several bullets hit the neighbors house.

The victim was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital where she was taken into surgery. At last report, the victim was in stable condition.

An officer from the Cape Girardeau Police Department went to the hospital to take pictures of the victim's injuries and try and get more information about the shooter. All she was able to tell the officer was that her children's father, Harris, shot her.

While investigating, the suspect, Harris, 43, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., turned himself in at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

His vehicle was later discovered parked in Capaha Park. Officers said they saw six shell casings inside Harris' car.

Harris was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with the following charges:

Class A Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Class A Felony of Domestic Assault in the First Degree

Class B Felony of Assault in the First Degree

Three counts of Felony Armed Criminal Action

His bond was set at $500,000.00 cash only.

Harris is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.