1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting in Jackson, MO

A man is in custody after a shooting Friday night in Jackson, Missouri.

It happened around 11 p.m. on May 19.

According to the Jackson Police Department, someone called 911 to report shots fired on Hannah Street.

When officers arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The suspect turned himself in to the Cape Girardeau Police Department later that evening, according to police.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

