1 hospitalized, 1 charged after shooting in Jackson, MO

A man is facing several charges after a shooting Friday night in Jackson, Missouri.

On Friday, May 19, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Hanna St for a report of a shooting.

Officers discovered a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds to her arm and chest and say the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

They found that several shots had been fired and the victim was transported to an area medical center for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

While investigating, the suspect, Dartanyus C. Harris, 43, of Cape Girardeau MO, Turned himself in at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

His vehicle was later discovered parked in Capaha Park, where additional evidence was discovered in relation to this crime.

Harris was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with the following charges:

Class A Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Class A Felony of Domestic Assault in the First Degree

Class B Felony of Assault in the First Degree

Three counts of Felony Armed Criminal Action

His bond was set at $500,000.00 cash only.

Harris is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

