Spring weather bringing pollen - and allergies - to the Heartland

Are allergies getting the best of you?
Are allergies getting the best of you?
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced on Friday the arrest of a Steele, Mo. man for child molestation and possession of child pornography.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced on Friday the arrest of a Steele, Mo. man for child molestation and possession of child pornography.
Ameren Illinois is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 state, county, municipal, public and private entities for “Operation Power Play."
Ameren Illinois is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 state, county, municipal, public and private entities for “Operation Power Play."
With more than 100 homes in Van Buren destroyed in the spring flood, it put many families in hotels. Now, with Memorial Day on the way, some are having to make room for tourists
With more than 100 homes in Van Buren destroyed in the spring flood, it put many families in hotels. Now, with Memorial Day on the way, some are having to make room for tourists
A Poplar Bluff woman was killed in a crash early Friday morning, May19.
A Poplar Bluff woman was killed in a crash early Friday morning, May19.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.
A tire came loose from a car on the freeway, bouncing into a car coming from the opposite direction, killing the driver instantly.
A tire came loose from a car on the freeway, bouncing into a car coming from the opposite direction, killing the driver instantly.