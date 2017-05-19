Steele, MO man arrested, facing charges of child molestation, possession of child porn

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced on Friday the arrest of a Steele, Mo. man for child molestation and possession of child pornography.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Patrol was assisted by the Caruthersville Police Department.

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, investigators made contact with Darryl T. Herron, 41, at his home located in the 400 block of Bellevue Street, in Steele.

As a result of their contact, investigators found child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crimes. Herron was arrested and transported to the Pemiscot County Jail.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Herron with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of child molestation, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $2,000,000, cash only.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

