Saluki aviators fly high in competition

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Flying Salukis soar in a competition for the seventh year in a row.

Southern Illinois University says the Flying Salukis finished 3rd in a recent aviation competition.  

The 2017 national collegiate aviation competition took place at Ohio State University Sunday, May 14.

SIU says the team has nine national aviation titles going back several years.

Other schools in the competition include the University of North Dakota and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott.

