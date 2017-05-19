Woman killed in crash near Poplar Bluff

A Poplar Bluff woman was killed in a crash early Friday morning, May19.

An online crash report identifies the victim as Devora Kingery. The report says Kingery, 59, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus that collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a man from Poplar Bluff. He survived and was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Kingery was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on County Road 452 about three miles north of Poplar Bluff. It was reported just before 9:00 a.m.

