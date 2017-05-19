Van Buren, MO family displaced by flood, impending tourism

Rachel Huff has a place to call home for the first time in weeks. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

With more than 100 homes in Van Buren, Missouri destroyed in the spring flood, it put many families in hotels.

But now, with Memorial Day on the way, some are having to make room for tourists.

“We got advised, you know, that it’s just going to keep coming up. You need to go," Huff said.

Huff said she and her significant other stayed in on hotel on a twin bed for a week and moved into a second one when their kids came home

“That was easier on us because we were able to get a double bed with the kids with us, but it’s still hard. We had to have money to eat out every night because there’s no place to cook, and that’s a struggle itself," Huff said.

But then they the found out they’d have to move again.

“Because of memorial weekend. He said you could stay here. That’s fine, but I’m going to charge you 80 to 100 dollars a night just like I would any regular person," Huff said.

They couldn’t afford it, but Huff didn’t take offense.

“I understand where he comes from. That’s his money maker. That’s how Van Buren lives," Huff said

Huff said she went into overdrive to find a place to live. She made phone call after phone call, but it paid off.

“It was hard, but it was alright, we got through it," Huff said.

A representative from the National Park Service said crews are working every day to clean debris out of the river, but there is no time frame of when it may reopen.

If your family is in Van Buren and facing the possibility of being displaced from a hotel or anywhere else because of the flood you are encouraged to call City Hall and they will do their best to get you in touch with someone who can help.

