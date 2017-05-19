Public input wanted on Chester Bridge environmental study - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Public input wanted on Chester Bridge environmental study

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Stock image/KFVS) (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation's southeast district, along with the Federal Highway Administration, is conducting an environmental study of the Chester Bridge (Route 51).

According to MoDOT, the goal is to develop a safe and reliable Route 51 river crossing.

You can click here for more details on the study.

To share your concerns, you can click here to take the survey.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly