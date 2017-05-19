5/21/17 - Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Ashley Beggs Seiler

Executive Director - Southern Region

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

For over 100 years Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri has been building trusting and enduring relationships aimed at changing the lives of children in our region. Today, we are serving over 250 children in Cape Girardeau in our one-to-one mentoring programs and an additional 4,000 students in Cape Girardeau public schools through our ABCToday initiative.

In a time when there is some much conversation about youth, poverty, and crime, you must wonder where Big Brothers Big Sisters fits in? For us the answer is pretty straight-forward. Young people who grow up in poverty tend to be isolated. They are isolated from meeting other people and isolated from opportunities that are essential for life-long success. Our work is about combating that isolation. Helping young people meet Big Brothers and Big Sisters who can introduce them to new ideas and open the door to new opportunities. Everyday we help young people build a strong, social network of caring and consistent adults who will be there for them during the ups and downs.

Today, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri serves youth from 5 to 25. We are the only agency in the nation to serve young people through the post-secondary years. In fact, more Little Brothers and Little Sisters attend Southeast Missouri State University than any university in the state. There are 200 plus Little Brothers and Little Sisters waiting today for a Big Brother or Big Sister. Help us end the wait. Help up create more connections. When we help young people in our community, we are ensuring a brighter future for all.

