Town hall meeting to be held at Lake Wappapello Spillway near visitor's center

Planning is already underway to rebuild Route T after water from the Lake Wappapello spillway washed it away earlier this month.

A Lake Wappapello area town hall-style meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be at the spillway area next to the visitor's center on Lake Wappapello.

Citizens, business owners and visitors are expected to voice their concerns on the road conditions after flooding from the St. Francois River and Lake Wappapello overflow.

