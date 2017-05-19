Martin, TN woman injured in crash

A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured in a crash on Friday, May 19.

According to the Martin Police Department, officers were called to the area of Highway 431 where a car was reported in a ditch.

Police say two area residents were the first to arrive on scene and noticed that 57-year-old Sheila McGuire was still inside the car.

According to police on Facebook, McGuire was confused and not fully aware that she had been in a crash, but was talking to those on scene.

Firefighters and EMS got her out of the car by cutting the windshield and roof, and she was airlifted from the scene.

