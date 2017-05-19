Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward ready to return to lineup

Outfielder Jason Heyward is ready to return the Chicago Cubs' lineup.
Say goodbye to Tahj Eaddy and William Tchiengang.
The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020.
The Southern Illinois University volleyball team has a new leader.
Pinch-hitter Chris Young singled home the tiebreaking run in the 13th inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday night to sweep their two-game interleague series.
