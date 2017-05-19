Suspects plead guilty in 2014 quadruple kidnapping, murder in Trigg Co., KY

Kentucky State Police say detectives have charged 36-year-old Ryan Champion with the deaths of his mother, father, and sister after a shooting in Trigg County, Kentucky. He is also charged with the death of Vito Riservato.

A second person has been arrested in connection with a Trigg County, Kentucky murder investigation.

Both suspects in an October 2014 kidnapping and quadruple murder in Trigg County, Kentucky have now entered guilty pleas.

KSP Sergeant Brett Miller, along with the KSP Post 1 Detective Squad, began the investigation into the kidnapping and deaths of Boyd “Lyndsey” Champion, Joy Champion, Emily Champion, and Vito Riservato, on October 26, 2014.

The investigation led to the indictment of Ryan Champion on three counts of complicity to murder, one count of murder, and one count of complicity to kidnapping.

The investigation also led to the indictment of Ann Plotkin on three counts of complicity to murder.

On January 27, 2017, Ryan Champion entered a guilty plea to all charges and was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole.

On May 19, 2017, Ann Plotkin entered a guilty plea to all charges and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

