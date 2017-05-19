Uber comes to Poplar Bluff, MO, drivers needed

The ridesharing company Uber announced it will begin operating in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Following the passage of a statewide ridesharing regulation earlier in 2017, Uber has launched operations in multiple cities across Missouri.

"I'm thrilled today to welcome Uber to my hometown of Poplar Bluff and other cities across southern Missouri," said Speaker Todd Richardson. "Ridesharing companies like Uber provide access to a safe ride home, reduce drunk driving and provide income opportunities to thousands of Missourians. It is exciting that we were able to remove the regulations preventing innovation in this industry."

Uber connects riders and drivers through a smartphone application. With Uber, riders can push a button on their phone and get a ride within minutes.

