Uber comes to Poplar Bluff, MO, drivers needed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Uber comes to Poplar Bluff, MO, drivers needed

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Uber) (Source: Uber)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The ridesharing company Uber announced it will begin operating in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Following the passage of a statewide ridesharing regulation earlier in 2017, Uber has launched operations in multiple cities across Missouri.

"I'm thrilled today to welcome Uber to my hometown of Poplar Bluff and other cities across southern Missouri," said Speaker Todd Richardson. "Ridesharing companies like Uber provide access to a safe ride home, reduce drunk driving and provide income opportunities to thousands of Missourians. It is exciting that we were able to remove the regulations preventing innovation in this industry."

Uber connects riders and drivers through a smartphone application. With Uber, riders can push a button on their phone and get a ride within minutes.

For more information and to sign up as a driver, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Warning of "imminent" attack, Britain raises threat level

    Warning of "imminent" attack, Britain raises threat level

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-05-24 01:53:59 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-05-24 01:53:59 GMT

    An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

    An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

  • Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

    Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-05-23 11:44:40 GMT
    (SOURCE: Facebook)(SOURCE: Facebook)

    A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate. 

    A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate. 

  • NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June

    NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:15:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:45:28 GMT

    Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s. 

    Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly