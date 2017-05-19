Veteran Town Hall to be held on SIUC campus

The Marion VA Medical Center in partnership with SIU will host a Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, May 23.

The event will take place on campus in the SIU Student Services Building Room 160 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Medical Center Director and Senior Leadership will be present to discuss Veteran issues and concerns.

Veterans, their family and caregivers as well as Community members are invited to join in an open and informal Town Hall discussion.

The VA registration team will be present as well to assist any veteran that needs to enroll for VA services.

This event is open to all veterans.

For more information, contact Todd Wright in the Marion VA Public Affairs office at (618) 997-8241, via cell at (618) 694-6717 or e-mail vhamrnpublicaffairs@va.gov

