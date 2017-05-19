2nd Veterans Honor Flight out of southern IL planned

Plans are underway for a second Veterans Honor Flight out of southern Illinois.

Organizer Nancy Brown said that they are looking at dates in October and November for the trip. Currently, they are waiting for an update from the airline on workable dates.

Brown said a lot of veteran applications have already come in.

About 25 World War II and Korean veterans have applied so far and if no more apply, the program would look into taking some Vietnam-era veterans along on the trip.

The first Honor Flight out of southern Illinois was held in April 2017.

More than four dozen veterans got to take the trip to Washington, D.C. and KFVS 12 followed along.

