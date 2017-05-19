Murray, KY woman arrested on drugs charges after police call K-9 unit to traffic stop

Both suspects in an October 2014 kidnapping and quadruple murder in Trigg County, Kentucky have now entered guilty pleas.
The Marion VA Medical Center in partnership with SIU will host a Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, May 23.
Stay safe while traveling in the Heartland this summer by using your seat belt.
The ridesharing company Uber announced it will begin operating in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Plans are underway for a second Veterans Honor Flight out of southern Illinois.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
