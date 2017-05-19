What's in a name: SSA releases top baby names by state

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of the most popular baby names for the year 2016.

The agency went one step further and released the top boy and girl names by state.

There were four boy names that made the list in Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky: William, Oliver, Liam, and Noah.

There were six girl names that made the list in all three states: Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Ava, Sophia, and Isabella.

The agency's website provides lists of the top 1,000 baby names - nationwide - for each year, dating back to 1880. The top baby names that year were John and Mary. John is now listed, nationally, at number 28 and Mary has dropped down to 127.

