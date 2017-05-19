What's in a name: SSA releases top baby names by state

A Lake Wappapello area town hall-style meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m.
A Lake Wappapello area town hall-style meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m.
A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured in a crash on Friday, May 19.
A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured in a crash on Friday, May 19.
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of the most popular baby names.
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of the most popular baby names.
Both suspects in an October 2014 kidnapping and quadruple murder in Trigg County, Kentucky have now entered guilty pleas.
Both suspects in an October 2014 kidnapping and quadruple murder in Trigg County, Kentucky have now entered guilty pleas.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.