ISP Telecommunicator from District 13 named Telecommunicator of the Year

A Telecommunicator with Illinois State Police District 13 out of Du Quoin has been honored as the Telecommunicator of the Year for the Illinois State Police.

Karen Foster was honored during a ceremony in Springfield, Illinois alongside the Officer of the Year and the Forensic Scientist of the Year.

According to a release from ISP, Foster received a letter of commendation for her efforts in assisting with an officer-involved shooting in Hurst in January 2016.

Foster was also part of the communications staff who handled the radio traffic during a five-day manhunt in Pope County. Dracy Pendleton is accused of shooting an FBI agent, sparking a five-day manhunt.

An ISP spokesperson called Foster a "knowledgeable employee and is well-versed in her job duties as well as Department policies and procedures."

The Trooper of the Year is Alexander Pinto. He works in the Chicago Area.

Kellen Hunter was named the Forensic Scientist of the year. He is credited with "developing electronic worksheets that are used to thoroughly document the analytical results of the scientific examination of evidence within that section."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.