Caruthersville, MO man accused of child porn possession

The City of Sikeston terminated its Animal Shelter Housing Agreement, effective June 19.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will be in southeast Missouri on Saturday, May 20.
A Caruthersville, Missouri man is accused of having child porn. Damien S. Bennett, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 for possession of child porn.
A Sparta, Illinois woman has been arrested and is facing drug and weapons charges.
A Saline County man will go to trial in January 2018 for the murder of his wife.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
