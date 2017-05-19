Caruthersville, MO man accused of child porn possession

A Caruthersville, Missouri man is facing 10 counts of child porn possession.

Damien S. Bennett, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 for possession of child porn.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The patrol was assisted by the Caruthersville Police Department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, May 17, investigators executed a search warrant at Bennett's home in the 1000 block of Marlar Road in Caruthersville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators found child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crimes.

Bennett was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.

On Thursday, May 18, the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney's Office formally charged Bennett with 10 counts of possession of child porn. His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash only.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.