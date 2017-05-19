Sparta, IL woman arrested on drug, weapons charges

A Sparta, Illinois woman has been arrested and is facing drug and weapons charges.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested Arley L. Sellers, 54, on Thursday, May 17 after executing a search warrant at her home.

Sellers was arrested for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine due to an investigation completed by the Sparta Police Department earlier this year.

Sellers bond was set at $75,000.

A combined investigation completed by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the Sparta Police Department led to a search warrant being issued on May 16 for Sellers' home on Country Club Road in Sparta.

Firearms, ammunition and other evidence of drug distribution were also recovered from her home. She is also charged with possession of weapons by a felon.

Sellers' bond was set at $50,000 for the weapons offenses.

