Murray, KY man facing numerous drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray, KY man facing numerous drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Clifton D. Jones (Source: KSP) Clifton D. Jones (Source: KSP)
(Source: KSP) (Source: KSP)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Murray, Kentucky man is behind bars as a result of a drug investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police’s Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations, along with KSP Post 1 troopers and KSP Special Operations K9, served a search warrant on First Street in Murray on Friday, May 19. The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, troopers located various drugs inside the home along with a large sum of cash believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

Clifton D. Jones, 37, of Murray, Kentucky was arrested and charged with the following:

  • First Degree Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Meth)
  • First Degree Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
  • Trafficking Marijuana 2nd Offense
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jones was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police’s Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 
 

Powered by Frankly