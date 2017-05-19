Statewide emergency exercise prepares IL agencies for severe weather event

Ameren Illinois is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 state, county, municipal, public and private entities for “Operation Power Play."
With more than 100 homes in Van Buren destroyed in the spring flood, it put many families in hotels. Now, with Memorial Day on the way, some are having to make room for tourists
A Poplar Bluff woman was killed in a crash early Friday morning, May19.
The City of Sikeston terminated its Animal Shelter Housing Agreement, effective June 19.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will be in southeast Missouri on Saturday, May 20.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
