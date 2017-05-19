City terminates agreement with Sikeston Area Humane Society; to take over operations

The City of Sikeston terminated its Animal Shelter Housing Agreement, effective June 19.

According to a letter from Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass, the city found the humane society in breach of contract.

The city urged the humane society to voluntarily leave the building on Compress Road and sign over custody of any animals currently at the shelter to the city.

According to the letter, the city learned that the Sikeston Area Humane Society has been unlicensed since failing to meet a Department of Agriculture deadline for compliance on April 20.

"The lapse of the license is reportedly due to failure to pay fines associated with violations found at three consecutive Department of Agriculture inspections. Allowing the license to lapse is a breach of the contract, and the City cannot turn over found and surrendered animals to an unlicensed facility."

According to the letter, some of the outstanding violations by the humane society are due to them not adequately reporting the disposition of animals to the state, and that some 218 dogs were unaccounted for in the last reports filed with the state.

The city also noted that the humane society has not complied with reporting requirements in the Animal Shelter Housing Agreement.

According to the city, they also continue to receive complaints about "unacceptable customer service" at the shelter.

"The City has lost confidence in the ability of the Sikeston Area Humane Society to manage the city-owned shelter facility, to manage public funds responsibly, to publicly represent the city, and to serve the human and animal populations of Sikeston."

