Illinois to change sex-abuse law with help of Hastert victim

Authorities say a nursing home patient has died after catching fire while smoking in her wheelchair.
Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate rose slightly in April.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Graves County Fiscal Court have entered into a unique agreement that will put the country road crew to work mowing along state highways.
Illinois is set to eliminate the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases through legislation passed with support from a victim of imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Dennis Hastert.
An endangered person advisory issued for two children missing out of Reynolds County, Missouri has been canceled.
