Balcony Theater in Carbondale, IL reopens

Balcony Theater in Carbondale, IL reopens

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Balcony Theater at the Varsity Center in Carbondale, Illinois is open for business.

A group began refurbishing the theater in March and are now ready to welcome people back inside.

Donations of more than $15,000 helped put the Balcony back in shape in order to bring live music and other events to the theater

"More live music, more performances is good," Peter Gregory, president of the Varsity's board of directors, said. "I'm trying to make it a better place to live. That's what we are trying to do at the Varsity: more arts, more things to do."

A performance on Thursday, May 18 featured a showcase of songwriters.

The next performance is scheduled for June 9.

