MISSING: 2 children missing from Reynolds Co., MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
William Beecher (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) William Beecher (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Austin Beecher (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) Austin Beecher (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An endangered person advisory has been issued for two children missing out of Reynolds County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William Beecher, 13, and Austin Beecher, 8, were last seen just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

A witness told investigators they saw a green General Motors truck driving slowly in the area at about the time the kids were last seen.

William has a scar on his left wrist. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, and pull on boots.

Austin was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and pull on boots.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department at 573-648-2491. 

