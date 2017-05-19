2 children missing from Reynolds Co., MO found safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 children missing from Reynolds Co., MO found safe

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An endangered person advisory issued for two children missing out of Reynolds County, Missouri has been canceled.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William Beecher, 13, and Austin Beecher, 8, were both found safe.

