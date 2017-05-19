This week in country music: 1973 Tanya Tucker

Let's travel back in time and see what was playing on country radio this week in 1973.

Billboard's Hot Country singles chart had Conway Twitty at number five with Baby's Gone. Twitty scored 44 number one hits during his career, but Baby's Gone stalled at number two.

Merle Haggard was at number four with The Emptiest Arms in the World. It was from his album I Love Dixie Blues.

Roy Clark was hosting Hee Haw at the time, but he was also releasing hit singles. Come Live With Me was in the number three position this week in '73. Believe it or not it was his only number one hit on the country charts.

At number two was a song that made Charlie Rich a superstar. Behind Closed Doors was named song of the year and single of the year by both the Country Music Association and The Academy of Country Music. It also won Rich a Grammy Award. The song is considered a classic. In 2003, during Country Music Television's countdown of the greatest songs of all time, Behind Closed Doors came in at number nine. By the way, in 1973 when it first came out, some radio stations refused to play it saying to was too racy.

And in the top spot for this week 44 years ago was What's Your Mama's Name by Tanya Tucker. It was her first number one hit. It tells the story of a man named Buford Wilson who goes to Memphis attempting to locate his lost daughter and reconnect with her mother, his lost love. As with many country songs, this one ends on a sad note as Wilson dies "a wayward soul" without ever finding the two women.

