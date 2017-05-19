May 22 celebrity birthdays

He's a professional wrestler who is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He retired a year ago due to health issues arising from multiple concussions during his career in the ring. He was born Bryan Danielson, but you know him as Daniel Bryan and he's 36 today.

He's a former Major League pitcher who spent most of his career with the Dodgers and the Yankees. He racked up 288 wins and made four All-Star appearances. But he's probably best known for his remarkable recovery from an elbow surgery which was later named after him. We're talking about Tommy John who is 74 today.

She's a fashion model who TIME magazine named as on of the top supermodels of her generation. She is also an actress with a recurring role on the Fox drama Empire. Naomi Campbell is 47 today.

He teamed up with Elton John to form one of the most successful songwriting teams in history. Sir Elton wrote the music, and he provided the lyrics to such hits as Crocodile Rock, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Candle in the Wind, Daniel, the list goes on and on. Together they collaborated on more than 30 albums. Bernie Taupin is 67 today.

