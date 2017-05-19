May 22 celebrity birthdays

A Fazoli's restaurant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is a complete loss after an early morning fire on Monday, May 22.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A man wanted in three counties in Tennessee is in custody after a month long search.
Missouri drivers are paying less to fill up their gas tanks.
A Marion, Illinois man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday, May 21.
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.
Colleton County law enforcement officials are investigating after a 16-year-old drowned in the Edisto River Sunday morning.
