Five things you need to know on 5/19

It's Friday, May 19, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The day will start out mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms growing increasingly likely as the morning goes on. The storms will be scattered and the chance for rain will linger around for most of the day. Some storms may be severe at times. It's going to be another warm and humid day, with temps reaching the upper 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air will stick around this weekend as will the chance for severe weather.

Man seriously injured after crash in Marshall Co., KY: Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash on Hwy 62 near the exit ramps of I-24 that sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

HAPPENING TODAY: If President Donald Trump was hoping to head out on his first big foreign trip with turmoil calmed at home, he's going to have a disappointing Air Force One departure on Friday. Combative and complaining, Trump fell short Thursday in trying to resolve investigations into his campaign and his first four months in office.

Lake Wappapello visitors upset with Route T replacement plans, MoDOT responds: Planning is already underway to rebuild Route T after water from the Lake Wappapello spillway washed it away earlier this month. While the new road will cut miles off the current bypass, not everyone is happy with how the road is going to be replaced.

Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation of Assange: Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

Lawmaker asking for community support for Gov. Greitens' Noranda visit: On Saturday, May 20, Gov. Greitens will be at the old Noranda facility in New Madrid County to talk about the recently called special session. A Heartland lawmaker is asking for community support at a closed industrial factory during the visit by the Missouri governor.

