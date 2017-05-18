2 men injured in two-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

Two Kentucky men were injured after a two car crash in Calloway County.

On May 18 at around 9 a.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about an injury accident at the intersection of KY HWY 80 and Airport Road (KY Hwy 783).

A vehicle, driven by Richard C. Simmons, 56, of Murray, was traveling west on KY HWY 80 and was making a left turn on to Airport Road.

Simmons turned into the path of a vehicle traveling east on KY HWY 80 driven by Mitchell R. Irvan, 32, of Mayfield.

Simmons' vehicle was struck in the passenger side door and came to rest in the median of KY HWY 80.

Irvan’s vehicle struck Simmons’ vehicle and came to rest after striking the guiderail at the corner of Airport road.

Both drivers were transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital for treatment.

Simmons was later airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center with for further treatment.

Irvan was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the accident.

