JAIL BREAK: Can you escape from a historic southern IL jail?

In 1927, notorious southern Illinois gangster Charlie Birger was arrested on a charge of ordering the murder of West City mayor Joe Adams, and booked at the Franklin County Jail.

He tried to bust his way out, but his attempt was unsuccessful.

Now, the jail plays host to an escape room. So the question is: Are you smarter than Birger?

