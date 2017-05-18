Community mourns former Gordonville fire chief

Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
Planning is already underway to rebuild Route T after water from the Lake Wappapello spillway washed it away earlier this month.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
A Heartland lawmaker is asking for community support at a closed industrial factory during a visit by the Missouri governor.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
