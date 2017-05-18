Community mourns former Gordonville fire chief

Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.

His visitation will be on Sunday, May 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Chapel followed by a graveside service with full military honors on Monday, May 22 at 1 p.m.

English was also a current board member for the Gordonville Fire Department.

