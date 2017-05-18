Portageville, MO lawmaker asking for community support for Gov. Greitens' Noranda visit

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session to discuss just one thing: the steel mill bill that he said could create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri.

A Heartland lawmaker is asking for community support at a closed industrial factory during a visit by the Missouri governor.

On Saturday, May 20, at 9:30 a.m., Gov. Greitens will be at the old Noranda facility in New Madrid County to talk about the recently called special session.

Rep. Don Rone is asking residents to meet at the Industrial Park to see the new facility. There is a large covered area at the bus pick-up area so everyone can stay dry in case of rain.

