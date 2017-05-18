Sikeston, MO student wins $20,000 scholarship

High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.

The H&R Block Budget Challenge lets students assume the role of recent college graduates.

They're challenged to pay bills, manage expenses, save money and invest in retirement.

More than 100,000 students in 1,400 teams entered the competition vying for the grand prize.

Sikeston's team came in first and junior Bryce Bays won a hefty sum.

"It's going to go a long way towards paying for college," he said. "I couldn't have done it without the help of my teacher, Mrs. Spurlock. She really helped."

Bryce came in second place nationally, which earned him a $20,000 scholarship.

