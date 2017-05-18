Theft investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for the public's help identifying a truck involved in a theft at Heuer and Son on South Kingshighway.

It happened during the evening hours of May 10 and early morning hours on May 11.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, two suspects arrive at the business and stole a red Massey Ferguson riding lawn mower.

Investigators believe the truck is a 1994 to 2001 extended cab Dodge Ram. It's light in color and appears to be either silver, white, or tan with tinted windows.

The truck was pulling a large flatbed trailer.

Police said the truck returned early on May 11 to pick up an item that was left behind.

If you recognize the truck or have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621 (business line), 573-339-6313 (anonymous tip line), text CAPEPD to 847411, or email them at police@cityofcape.org.

