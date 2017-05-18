Love INC SEMO closes after 9 years

After nine years, Love INC SEMO in Cape Girardeau, Missouri announced it will be closing its doors.

According to the organization, the Board of Directors made the decision on Monday night, May 15.

In an email announcing the closure, the group stated:

"We have struggled for many years to keep our goal of 'connecting Christians with our neighbors in need.' It became apparent that we could go no further financially."

