West Frankfort man arrested after manhunt, charged with DUI

A West Frankfort man is behind bars after allegedly crashing head-on into another vehicle and leaving the scene of the crash.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, the crash happened on Illinois Route 149 just before 4 p.m. on May 17.

Investigators learned that an SUV driven by Chad Barnett, 41, was going west when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car head on.

The driver of the car, Rena Berquez, 76, of Zeigler had to be cut out of her car. She was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Barnett reportedly ran from the scene of the crash on foot. He was caught by deputies after a brief manhunt.

Jones said that Barnett faces felony charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

