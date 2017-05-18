West Frankfort man arrested after manhunt, charged with DUI

High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for the public's help identifying a truck involved in a theft at Heuer and Son on South Kingshighway.
Both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile marker 51 are back open after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday afternoon, May 18.
A Union City High School graduate takes the first step in his military career.
As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The families of Nathan and Krystal Maddox received some closure today as Paul Westfall pleaded guilty in the murder of their loved ones.
Driving down the road in Mt. Holly, I did a double take when I saw the denim-shirted grandmother on a grass mower. It’s just not something you see every day.
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
